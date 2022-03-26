Baseball: Takahashi, Santana lead Swallows past Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Southpaw Keiji Takahashi threw seven innings and Domingo Santana broke a scoreless tie in a four-run sixth inning as the Japan Series champion Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 6-0 on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in the young season. A day after his five-RBI night helped the Swallows overcome a seven-run deficit, Santana's two-out, two-run single opened the scoring at Kyocera Dome Osaka in a battle between the Central League's top two finishers from 2021. Takahashi (1-0), who opened the Swallows' sixth with an infield single and scored Yakult's first run, struck out eight, while allowing t...