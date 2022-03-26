No survivors among 132 aboard found at China Eastern jet crash site

Newsfrom Japan

No survivors were found at the crash site of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people aboard, state-run media reported Saturday. The B-737-800, originally bound for the southeastern city of Guangzhou from Kunming in Yunnan Province, crashed in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday after it suddenly descended from its cruising altitude of around 8,900 meters. One of the two black boxes of the flight MU5735 was retrieved but potentially damaged, making it difficult for experts to extract data from the device, according to the official China Global Television Network. Sh...