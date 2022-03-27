Baseball: Ohtani hits spring training home run but opts not to pitch

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani blasted his first home run of spring training Saturday, but the two-way superstar decided not to make his scheduled pitching start in a 12-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Leading off as designated hitter, Ohtani went long on the first pitch of the game, clearing right-center field at Camelback Ranch outside Phoenix. He drew a walk and struck out in his other plate appearances. The 27-year-old had been penciled in to pitch against the White Sox but chose to change his schedule after being named the Angels' Opening Day starter. Manager Joe Maddon told MLB.com Ohtani will work out...