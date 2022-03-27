Baseball: Eagles use reinstated extra innings to beat Marines

Newsfrom Japan

The Rakuten Eagles won Japan's first extra-inning regular-season game in two years Sunday when Kazuki Tanaka's routine fly fell for an 11th-inning RBI double to clinch a 6-5 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nippon Professional Baseball games are allowed to go past 10 innings this season. Last year, games were limited to nine innings. The Eagles overcame 10 strikeouts from fire-balling Lotte right-hander Roki Sasaki, who threw the fastest pitch of his pro career, 164 kilometers (101.9 miles) per hour in the first inning, ...