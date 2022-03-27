Soccer: Hashimoto joins Kobe until June from Russian club Rostov

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Kento Hashimoto has joined Vissel Kobe until the end of June from Russian club FC Rostov, the J-League first-division side said Sunday. Kobe said the move was completed after the 28-year-old's contract with Rostov was suspended in line with a FIFA regulation. It was introduced after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine to allow players at clubs in the two countries to temporarily move abroad outside the regular transfer windows. "I'm really thankful to Vissel Kobe for...letting me join the team as I've found the situation difficult in the past month," Hashimoto said in ...