Tokyo stocks open lower with gains locked in after 9-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors locked in gains following the Nikkei index's nine-day rally, while concerns over China's economy weighed on the market after its financial hub of Shanghai came under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 158.00 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday to 27,991.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,975.96. Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and chemical...