Excitement abounds in Hiroshima, site of "Drive My Car," after Oscars

Newsfrom Japan

People in Hiroshima Prefecture, where Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film "Drive My Car" was mainly shot, celebrated Monday the film's best international feature Oscar awarded at the 94th U.S. Academy Awards. Local residents are happy over the renewed interest and attention on Hiroshima thanks to the film, where there are many scenes of the protagonist driving or riding in his red Saab against the backdrop of the western Japan prefecture's landscape. Tomoko Nishizaki, 56, a member of the Hiroshima Film Commission and some hotel staff watched the awards ceremony in a room of the Grand Pr...