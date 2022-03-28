Soccer: JFA wants law to ensure national team games broadcast free-to-air

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima said Monday he will ask the government to prepare domestic legislation that would ensure Japan national team matches are shown on free-to-air networks.

Japan secured their seventh straight World Cup finals berth on Thursday by beating Australia 2-0 in Sydney in Group B of the final Asian qualifiers. The game, however, was only shown in Japan through streaming service provider DAZN.

The inflated Asian Football Confederation-administered fee for the broadcasting rights of the final round of qualifiers meant Japan’s away games were only aired live...