Tokyu railway to be 1st in Japan to run all lines on green energy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyu Corp. said Monday it will run all its services entirely on energy from solar and other renewable sources beginning Friday, becoming the first Japanese railway operator to do so.

Tokyu said it will purchase so-called non-fossil certificates for electricity in use of all lines it runs in the Tokyo area, including the capital’s bustling Shibuya Station, a move that will effectively cut the company’s carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

Issued by the government, non-fossil certificates prove a certain amount of energy has been produced by renewable sources, and the certificates can be purchased...