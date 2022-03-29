Biden's $6 tril. budget plan eyes significant defense spending boost

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Monday released a nearly $6 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2023, featuring what it calls one of the largest investments in national security in the country's history amid threats posed by Russia and China. The budget plan also includes a 20 percent minimum tax rate on U.S. households with more than $100 million, as part of efforts to cut deficits and improve the country's long-term fiscal outlook. The budget for the year starting Oct. 1 earmarks $773 billion for the Defense Department, including $6.9 billion to support Ukraine in its fight...