Japan's Feb. jobless rate falls to 2.7%
Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in February from the previous month's 2.8 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Tuesday. The job availability ratio also improved in February to 1.21 from 1.20 in January, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said separately. The ratio means there were 121 job openings for every 100 job seekers.