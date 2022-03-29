Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen, fall in crude oil futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as export-oriented shares were boosted a day after the U.S. dollar briefly rose to the 125 yen level for the first time in over six years, while an overnight decline in crude oil futures eased concerns about inflation. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 157.55 points, or 0.56 percent, from Monday to 28,101.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.55 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,979.92. Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and transportation e...