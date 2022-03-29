Kishida tells ministers to craft economic package as prices skyrocket

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday instructed ministers to begin detailed work on developing a new stimulus package by the end of April to soften the blow of rising energy, commodity and grain prices on households and help Japan's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kishida's directive, delivered at a Cabinet meeting, will see specifics of the package narrowed down and decisions made on funding after the country's parliament enacted a record budget for the fiscal year starting Friday to support the economy. Kishida said Monday the first priority is to deliver the spending plan and...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News