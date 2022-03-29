Japan approves ban on luxury car exports to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan approved Tuesday a ban on exports of luxury cars and other items to Russia as part of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revised a relevant ordinance to implement the embargo on April 5 that will also cover jewelry and artworks. The move is aimed at adding pressure on oligarchs who have been supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin financially. The United States and European Union member countries have already taken similar measures. "We will work with the international community, including the Group of Seven nations, to implem...