Tennis: Osaka reaches Miami Open quarterfinals

Naomi Osaka advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open for the second year running by beating American Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the round of 16. Currently ranked 77th, former world No. 1 Osaka took 92 minutes to dispatch the 50th-ranked Riske and string together just her second three-match winning streak since last year's Miami Open. "I felt a bit rusty because I haven't played in three days, so (I was) just kind of trying to get back confident and into the groove of things," said Osaka, who received a third-round walkover with the injury withdrawal of Czech Karolina Muchova. Os...