Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weak yen, oil futures' fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended Tuesday morning higher as exporter issues rose on the weaker yen against the U.S. dollar while an overnight drop in crude oil futures eased fears over soaring inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 166.84 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 28,110.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.28 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,984.65. Gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and retail issues.