BOJ board members skeptical about sustained rise in inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members expected inflation in Japan will accelerate toward the bank's 2 percent target due to higher energy prices but raised doubt about the sustainability of that upward momentum, a summary of opinions at a March policy meeting showed Tuesday. Some members warned of downside risks to prices and the broader economy from recent commodity inflation at the March 17-18 meeting, where the Policy Board decided to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy amid uncertainty stemming from the crisis in Ukraine. The BOJ is the only major central bank to not yet normalize policy, diverg...