FEATURE: Pokemon bread sets off craze in S. Korea, fueled by nostalgia

Pokemon bread has sparked a craze in South Korea on its return to shelves for the first time in some two decades, driven mainly by the childhood nostalgia of fans of the global hit animation series "Pocket Monster" but also winning new admirers. About 4.7 million packs of the bread have sold in less than a month since it returned to stores in late February. It comes with stickers of characters from the beloved Japanese animation and video game series, which made its debut in South Korea in 1999. With stores quickly selling out, queues have formed and even celebrities have been scrambling to bu...