Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States agreed Tuesday to closely communicate on currency movements, a senior Finance Ministry official said a day after the yen tumbled to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six years. In a meeting in Tokyo, Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, and Andy Baukol, acting Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, also affirmed close coordination in enforcing financial sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.