Tokyo stocks end higher on weak yen, drop in crude oil futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as a weak yen against the U.S. dollar lifted exporter shares, while worries over soaring inflation receded somewhat following an overnight drop in crude oil futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 308.53 points, or 1.10 percent, from Monday at 28,252.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.29 points, or 0.93 percent, higher at 1,991.66. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, marine transportation and service issues.