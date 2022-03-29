S. Korea refutes N. Korea's claim it launched of new type of ICBM

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's defense ministry on Tuesday refuted a claim by North Korea that a missile it launched last week was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it was likely an existing type of ICBM. Briefing South Korean lawmakers behind closed doors on the analysis of the ICBM fired last Thursday, the ministry said the North launched a Hwasong-15 ICBM and not the new "Hwasong-17," which military analysts have dubbed a "monster missile." The Hwasong-15, seen as capable of delivering a nuclear warhead anywhere on the U.S. mainland, was successfully fired in 2017. North Korea has con...