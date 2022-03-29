Soccer: Japan settle for home draw with Vietnam in World Cup q'fier

Newsfrom Japan

Already-qualified Japan were held to a 1-1 draw at home against battling Vietnam on Tuesday in their last match of the final Asian qualifying round for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Under-par Samurai Blue conceded for the first time in six games before captain Maya Yoshida scored the 54th-minute leveler at Saitama Stadium. The home side, 23rd in the FIFA ranking, had two goals ruled out late on against the 98th-ranked visitors. With the qualification guaranteed, Hajime Moriyasu only retained defenders Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane in his starting eleven from Thursday's win over Australia. Cel...