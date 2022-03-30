Tokyo stocks open lower on ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors sold shares of companies whose business year ends this week after securing rights for dividend payments. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 105.18 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday to 28,147.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 18.74 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,972.92. Decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 123.11-14 yen compared with 122.85-95 yen in New York ...