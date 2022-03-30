Tokyo stocks fall in morning on ex-dividend payments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning a day after many shares went ex-dividend ahead of the end of the current fiscal year through March 31. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 358.50 points, or 1.27 percent, from Tuesday to 27,893.92. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 30.8 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,960.86. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues.