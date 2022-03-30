Tennis: Osaka beats wounded Collins to reach Miami Open semis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka reached the semifinals of the Miami Open for the first time in her career when she beat ninth seed and home favorite Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1 in a quarterfinal clash on Tuesday. Osaka made just three unforced errors against the 11th-ranked American who has been dealing with a neck injury and needed a medical timeout during the match. The Japanese fired 13 aces to roll through her service games under the Hard Rock Stadium lights. "I'm glad I was able to get through it quickly. I focused on trying to get a lot of really good returns," Osaka said. "This is actually also my fi...