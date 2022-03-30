Basketball: Wizards' Hachimura nets season-high 21 points in loss

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura delivered a season-high 21 points on Tuesday but his Washington Wizards could not overcome a struggling Chicago Bulls team that had won just two of its previous eight games. The Japanese player's efforts were not enough to keep a two-game win streak alive for Washington which dropped the contest 107-94 at the team's home, Capital One Arena. Wearing pink and white sneakers to celebrate the Wizards' cherry blossom night, Hachimura went 8-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc, while adding four rebounds. It was his sixth straight start and he had 30 minutes, 4...