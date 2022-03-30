Law enacted to create cybercrime bureau at police agency

Newsfrom Japan

Japan enacted on Wednesday legislation establishing a new bureau and a special investigative team at the National Police Agency tasked with tackling serious cybercrime cases. With jurisdiction over the entire country and an April 1 start date, the 200-strong cybercrime investigation team will deal with serious cases such as attacks on national and local governments as well as critical infrastructure. It will monitor cyberattacks from both within Japan and overseas. It is the first time the police agency will be directly involved in investigating crimes, although the affiliated Imperial Guard H...