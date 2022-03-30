URGENT: BOJ has no big, direct impact on currency moves: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan's daily operations do not have a large, direct impact on currency moves, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday after its rare move to buy unlimited amounts of long-term Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate recently weakened the yen substantially. Speaking to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kuroda said currency moves should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals. His remarks came after the yen slid sharply earlier this week against the U.S. dollar amid the prospect of diverging policy paths for the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve.