Baseball: Ohtani blasts 2nd spring training homer for Angels

Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of spring training on Tuesday, launching a two-run shot in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Batting leadoff as designated hitter, the two-way superstar went 1-for-2 for the Angels at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. He extended the lead to 7-1 with his blast in the fifth inning, sending right-hander Jhoulys Chacin's 2-2 pitch deep over left field. The Angels' Opening Day starting pitcher, Ohtani is set to make his second start of the preseason Cactus League on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix. He skipped ...