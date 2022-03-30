Baseball: PL leading Hawks beat Marines 4-3, win 5th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Akira Nakamura went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday as the SoftBank Hawks came back to beat the Lotte Marines 4-3 and register their fifth straight win to open the season. The Pacific League leaders went ahead 2-0 after Lotte outfielder Hiromi Oka failed to get his glove on Nakamura's grounder through center with one out and two runners aboard in the second at Zozo Marine Stadium. The Marines got on the board in the third when Yudai Fujioka scored on Akito Takabe's sacrifice fly. They tied it in the fourth on another sacrifice fly, this time from Taiga Hirasawa, then went up 3-2 when SoftBank...