Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan to play friendly away to Finland in June

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese women's national soccer team will play a friendly away to Finland in late June, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday. The match between Nadeshiko Japan, currently ranked 13th in the world, and 28th-ranked Finland will be played in the southern Finnish city of Turku on June 27. The two sides have previously met twice, with one win apiece. Japan booked their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by advancing to the semifinals of the Women's Asian Cup in India earlier this year. Futoshi Ikeda's Japan squad could not defend their Asian Cup crow...