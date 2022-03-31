Japanese automakers' global output rises for 1st time in 8 months

Newsfrom Japan

Total global output by eight major Japanese automakers in February rose for the first time since June 2021, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier to nearly 2.01 million vehicles, due to the waning impact of a global semiconductor crunch, industry data showed Wednesday. A recovery in overseas production also helped lift the global output for the automakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., according to the data. Of the eight, five saw their February global output rise compared with the previous year. Toyota's global output rose 10.9 percent to 740,996 units, aided by its robust ove...