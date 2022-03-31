Japan's Feb. industrial output rises 0.1% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output rose 0.1 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.8 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 0.8 percent drop in January. The index of industrial shipments decreased 1.3 percent to 92.7 while that of inventories was up 1.9 percent at 101.3. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 3.6 percent in March and climb 9.6 percent i...