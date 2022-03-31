Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, ongoing Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, while sentiment was hurt on concerns the Ukraine crisis will be prolonged as Russia continues its offensive in the neighboring country. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 111.24 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday to 27,916.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.86 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,959.74. Decliners were led by bank, securities house and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 122.01-04...