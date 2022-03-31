Japan lists 7 items for supply action over current Russia dependence

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday specified seven items including crude oil and liquefied natural gas as important commodities that need to be secured stably via producers other than Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Under its emergency measures to secure strategic commodities and energy resources for which the nation is currently highly dependent on Russia and Ukraine, the government will encourage other producing countries to increase output and boost efforts to secure Japan's position as destination for such boosted production, the industry ministry said. The other commo...