Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. fall, Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Thursday morning, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, while concerns over a prolonged crisis in Ukraine weighed on sentiment as Moscow continued its attack on the neighboring country. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 49.27 points, or 0.18 percent, from Wednesday to 27,977.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,963.20. Decliners were led by securities house, service and mining issues.