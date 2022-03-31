Baseball: Suzuki goes long with first hit for Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki registered a memorable first hit in a Chicago Cubs uniform on Wednesday, homering in an 8-5 spring training win over the Seattle Mariners. The 27-year-old Suzuki launched a two-run shot high over the left-center field fence in the fourth at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, extending the Cubs' lead to 6-2. "I'm thrilled," Suzuki said. "I wasn't sure it was (a home run), so I'm glad it flew that way." The former star outfielder for the Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Central League had gone hitless in three previous games for the Cubs in the preseason Cactus League. "I still need to improve a...