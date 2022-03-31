Main events scheduled for Friday, April 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, April 1: -- Bank of Japan to release March Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m. -- Legal age of adulthood in Japan to be lowered from 20 to 18. -- Changes to Japan's Juvenile Law allowing stricter punishments for 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders to come into effect. -- National Police Agency to establish new bureau to counter serious cybercrimes.