Nissan to end production of iconic Cima sedans in summer

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. is expected to end the production of its luxury Cima sedan this summer due to poor sales, bringing down the curtain on a model that became a symbol of bubble-economy era consumption more than 30 years ago, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. With the Japanese automaker intending to concentrate its resources on the development of electric vehicles, it will also pull the plug on production of the hybrid model of its Skyline sports sedan, the sources said. The current gasoline-electric Cima models only sold 75 units in 2021 and their engine does not meet Japan's new n...