Tokyo stocks end FY 2021 lower amid Ukraine crisis

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, the final day of Japan's fiscal 2021 business year, as the market was weighed down by fears over a prolonged Ukraine crisis amid Russia's ongoing offensive against its neighbor. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed at 27,821.43, down 1,357.37 points from the end of March last year as soaring inflation raised concerns over the global economic recovery and pulled down the market. On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 205.82 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday's closing. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finish...