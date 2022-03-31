Baseball: Osaka Toin High School wins 4th spring championship

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka Toin High School, a powerhouse known for producing numerous pro baseball stars, on Thursday captured Japan's spring invitational championship for the fourth time. Osaka Toin beat Shiga Prefecture's Omi High School 18-1 in the final of the 94th edition of the spring invitational at Koshien Stadium, winning the nationally televised tournament for the first time in four years. The school has won five summer national championships, also played at the historic ballpark outside Osaka in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture. Its nine combined titles are the second-most in Japan. Omi, attempting to beco...