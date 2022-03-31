Japan not pulling out of Russian energy project: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan will not withdraw from the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project in the Russian Far East despite firms of other countries exiting in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "It is an extremely important project in terms of energy security as it has contributed to the long-term, stable supply of inexpensive liquefied natural gas," said Kishida in a parliamentary session. But he added, "We will step up efforts to reduce our reliance on Russia for energy in line with a Group of Seven nations plan." Japan depended on Russia for 3.6 percent of its...