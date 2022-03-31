U.S. firm Bain Capital eyes buyout of Toshiba

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. investment fund Bain Capital LP is considering acquiring Toshiba Corp., adding to uncertainties over the outlook for the Japanese conglomerate after its reform plan was rejected by shareholders last week, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday. Toshiba's largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. indicated it would sell Toshiba shares it holds to Bain Capital if it launched a takeover bid for the Japanese firm. Toshiba, a household name in Japan with a nearly 150-year history, had sought majority support for its proposal to split into two listed companies at an extrao...