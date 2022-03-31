Baseball: Showman Shinjo earns 1st win as Fighters skipper

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, whose managing tenure has been highlighted by attention-grabbing stunts, earned his first win Thursday in the Nippon Ham Fighters' 6-2 Pacific League victory over the Seibu Lions. Shinjo, whose registered name with Nippon Professional Baseball this season is "BIGBOSS" and who made news outside Japan by entering Tuesday's Sapporo Dome home opener on a hover bike, started the season 0-5. Fighters right-hander Kazuaki Tateno (1-0) allowed two runs over five innings to earn the win after Daiki Asama's home run gave the hosts a two-run second-inning lead. "I'd been having one lame ...