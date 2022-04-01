USTR report cites Japan's "high" tariffs on rice, dairy products

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will continue to urge Japan to remove "a broad range" of trade barriers, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday, citing "high" tariffs on items including rice and certain dairy products. While noting that a bilateral trade agreement that entered into force in 2020 removed or reduced tariffs on approximately 90 percent of U.S. agricultural exports, the USTR said "there are several important products for which tariffs remain high and limit U.S. market access." Fruit juices, pet food, table grapes, frozen blueberries, sugar, chocolate and sweetened cocoa powde...