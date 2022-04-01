Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, COVID-19 rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, the first day of the new fiscal year, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street, with sentiment also dented by a recent uptrend in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 359.93 points, or 1.29 percent, from Thursday to 27,461.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.65 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,924.75. Every industry category lost ground, led by marine transportation, pulp and paper, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 12...