Main events scheduled for April 4-10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 4-10+: April 4 (Mon) -- Tokyo Stock Exchange's current four trading sections to be reorganized into three and renamed. to be released by April 5 (Tues) -- Average household spending data for February to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication. April 6 (Wed) -- New motor vehicle sales data by brand for March to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. April 7 (Thurs) -- Official campaigning to start for House of Councillors by-election in Ishikawa Prefecture. -- Composite economic indicator indices for February to be rel...