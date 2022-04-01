Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. fall, China economy woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning as sentiment was dampened by overnight falls on Wall Street and worries over China's economy as Shanghai entered the second stage of its nine-day COVID-19 lockdown affecting half the city in turns. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 203.16 points, or 0.73 percent, from Thursday to 27,618.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.57 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,940.83. Decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and iron and steel issues.