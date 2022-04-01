Tennis: Osaka into 1st Miami Open final after edging Bencic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka reached her first Miami Open final on Thursday after overcoming Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Four-time grand-slam champion Osaka, currently 77th in the WTA rankings, dropped her first set of the tournament but bounced back to beat her 28th-ranked rival for the second time in five attempts. It marked a special occasion for the 24-year-old Osaka, who used to train in the southern Florida city and was cheered on by a supportive "home" crowd that included her mother Tamaki. "I just wanted to thank everyone, the atmosphere was really g...