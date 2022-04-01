Firms revive in-person ceremonies as new recruits start work

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

New recruits at companies, public offices, and other organizations in Japan began work Friday, the start of the fiscal year, with some firms reviving in-person ceremonies for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago. Toyota Motor Corp., based in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and Osaka-based Kansai Electric Power Co. were among a number of major companies holding face-to-face entrance ceremonies again at their headquarters. "Our country's economy and society are facing turbulent times. In order to overcome these changes, I want you to break your shells o...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society